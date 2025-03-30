Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,293 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $33,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

