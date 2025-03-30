MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 4,447 shares.The stock last traded at $15.58 and had previously closed at $14.76.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.23.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.