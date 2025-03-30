Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 9,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 64,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$73.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.64.
Insider Transactions at Medicenna Therapeutics
In other news, Senior Officer David Hyman acquired 20,000 shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Insiders own 22.57% of the company’s stock.
Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp is a Canada based immuno-oncology company. Its principal business activity is the development and commercialization of Empowered Cytokines and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. The company is engaged in developing Interleukin-4 Empowered Cytokines that specifically target the Interleukin-4 Receptor which is over-expressed by 20 different cancers, cancer stem cells and immunosuppressive cells of the tumor microenvironment.
