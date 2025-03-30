Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Up 132.1% in March

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Up 0.4 %
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $19.73.
About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
