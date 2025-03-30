Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Up 132.1% in March

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Up 0.4 %

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Finance, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

