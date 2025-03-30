MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 114.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,376 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of MetLife worth $42,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,663,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,461 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 328,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE MET opened at $79.19 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.58.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

