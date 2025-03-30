Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) Short Interest Update

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the February 28th total of 88,400 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 280,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mill City Ventures III Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCVT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 66,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,802. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.56. Mill City Ventures III has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

