Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) Insider Buys A$11,490.00 in Stock

Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH – Get Free Report) insider David Toyoda bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$11,490.00 ($7,226.42).

Mithril Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Mithril Resources Company Profile

Mithril Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Australia. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and nickel deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Copalquin Gold Silver project covering an area of 70 square kilometres located in the Durango State, Mexico.

