Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $41,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.4 %

MTD stock opened at $1,176.04 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,142.91 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,283.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,303.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

