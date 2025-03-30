Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of SBA Communications worth $32,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,697,000 after acquiring an additional 81,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after purchasing an additional 605,872 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,861,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,290,000 after purchasing an additional 142,054 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,781,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,015,000 after buying an additional 565,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,675,000 after buying an additional 38,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.85.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $216.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.31 and a 200 day moving average of $219.36. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $252.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.98%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

