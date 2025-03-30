Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,931 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Zebra Technologies worth $32,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $280.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.18 and a 200-day moving average of $365.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $266.75 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.