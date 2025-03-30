Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Mosaic worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Mosaic by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 56,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 39,826 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,062,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

MOS stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

