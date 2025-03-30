Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of STERIS by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

NYSE STE opened at $222.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $197.82 and a 1 year high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

