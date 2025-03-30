Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,131 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.35% of Yelp worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Yelp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Yelp by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Yelp by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Yelp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $785,007.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 153,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,776.30. The trade was a 12.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $36,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,426.08. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,667. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.