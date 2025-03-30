Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,062 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,062 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 53,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7 %

WY stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

