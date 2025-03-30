Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 202.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 518.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 98,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,118,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 404,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,881,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter valued at $2,349,000. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Farahi sold 1,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,059,477.20. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $78.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.25. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.50 and a 1 year high of $96.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

