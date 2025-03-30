Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Up 86.4% in March

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Montage Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Montage Gold stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.19. 40,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,156. Montage Gold has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.
About Montage Gold
