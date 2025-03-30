Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Up 86.4% in March

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Montage Gold stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.19. 40,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,156. Montage Gold has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

