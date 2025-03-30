NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 2,485 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125,852 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after buying an additional 218,688 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,161,000 after buying an additional 577,320 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,021,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after acquiring an additional 371,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,447,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $112.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.69 and a fifty-two week high of $131.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

