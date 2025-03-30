NEOS Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

NEOS Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,586,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $758,182,000 after buying an additional 66,215 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Masimo by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,554,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $163.55 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $194.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 112.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

