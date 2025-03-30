NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $36.26 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

