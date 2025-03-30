NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,191,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,778 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,175,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $222.68 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $223.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.79.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

