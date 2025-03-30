Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,700 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 582,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,597,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Net Savings Link Stock Performance

Shares of NSAV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,381,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,268,188. Net Savings Link has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

