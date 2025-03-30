New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 134,289 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 39,975 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,583 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
NYSE HR opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.66%.
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
