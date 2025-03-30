New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 134,289 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 39,975 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,583 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE HR opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.66%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

