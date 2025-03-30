New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLH opened at $197.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.86 and its 200 day moving average is $235.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.54 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.56.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $70,467.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,341 shares of company stock worth $663,041 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

