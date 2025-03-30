New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 28,040.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,378,000 after purchasing an additional 100,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,257,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,650,697,000 after buying an additional 36,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $975,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $418.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $494.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $409.50 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.