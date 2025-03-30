New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 174.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 189,626 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,282,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after buying an additional 6,348,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $55,456,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE F opened at $9.73 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.