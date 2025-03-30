New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $3 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $87.42 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.18.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

