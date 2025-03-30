New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Sold by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of New Mountain Finance worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,376,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,438,000 after buying an additional 237,594 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth about $2,608,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 124,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Ogens purchased 5,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,988.80. The trade was a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $92.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

