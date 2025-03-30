New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on April 15th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ NYMTZ opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
