New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on April 15th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NYMTZ opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.