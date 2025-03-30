NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Holdings Lifted by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

In other NiSource news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $219,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,339.36. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $39.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.14%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

