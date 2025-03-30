NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the February 28th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.0 days.

NN Group Stock Performance

Shares of NN Group stock remained flat at $55.64 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 715. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. NN Group has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $55.64.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

