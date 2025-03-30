Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 33,949 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Healthpeak Properties worth $23,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,062,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,058,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,753,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOC. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

