Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 35,214 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,214 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Invitation Homes worth $29,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $7,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,646,794,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 243,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

