Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 58,337 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,337 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 22.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Intel Stock Down 3.9 %

INTC stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

