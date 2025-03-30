Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $18.09 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,527 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $18,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in SEA by 1,673.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,738 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in SEA by 2,163.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 71,214 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $4,821,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $3,410,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of SE opened at $130.96 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 873.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.28 and a 200-day moving average of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

