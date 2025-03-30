Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $25.97 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours worth $25,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,605,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after buying an additional 986,366 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after buying an additional 859,333 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $50,063,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after acquiring an additional 570,703 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.75.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

