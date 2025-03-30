Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 22,310 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $18,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

