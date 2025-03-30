Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 203 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,067 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $26,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $632,566,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,189,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $154,408,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,828,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 36.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,448,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $413,405,000 after purchasing an additional 387,309 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $261.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

