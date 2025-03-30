Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.44. Nomura shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 136,987 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Nomura alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nomura

Nomura Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Nomura had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 114,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nomura by 225.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 64,268 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.