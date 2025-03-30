Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Nordson stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nordson alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $196.83 and a one year high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.03 and its 200 day moving average is $232.23.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,286.13. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,424,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.