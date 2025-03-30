Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,996,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,707,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.15% of Keysight Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 254,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 276,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $150.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

