Norges Bank Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,313,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,249,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.13% of Iron Mountain as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,562,000 after buying an additional 6,795,792 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,308 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,271,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 541,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 331,536 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 678,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,358,000 after purchasing an additional 242,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $85.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.35. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.46, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 514.75%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $15,759,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares in the company, valued at $21,681,924.66. This represents a 42.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $161,355.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,933.36. The trade was a 11.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,979 shares of company stock valued at $30,666,904 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

