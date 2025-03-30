Nuvation Bio’s (NUVB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVBFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jones Trading started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on NUVB

Nuvation Bio Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $614.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 15,183.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.