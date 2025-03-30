Nuvation Bio’s (NUVB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jones Trading started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $614.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 15,183.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

