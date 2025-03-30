Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the February 28th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 28,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,934. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCA. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,442,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

