O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,818 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $31,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $119.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.84. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.36 and a 12-month high of $131.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.