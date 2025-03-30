O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.6% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $73,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bcwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,427,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 329,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,201,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,867,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

LMT opened at $441.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $419.70 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.53.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

