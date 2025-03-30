O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 37,097 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,097 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $35,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after buying an additional 602,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,802,393,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after acquiring an additional 590,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,230,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $712,966,000 after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $264.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.92 and a 200 day moving average of $232.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.14 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

