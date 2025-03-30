Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys 167,100 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,100 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of NetEase worth $35,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its position in NetEase by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,632,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,088,000 after buying an additional 354,273 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in NetEase by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 2,588,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,129 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NetEase by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,016,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,889,000 after purchasing an additional 54,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NetEase by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,020,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $53,287,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NTES opened at $100.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.69. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase Announces Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

