Oaktree Capital Management LP Sells 788,432 Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,733,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788,432 shares during the period. Indivior comprises approximately 2.0% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 6.33% of Indivior worth $112,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Indivior by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the third quarter worth about $375,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Indivior by 240.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDV opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Indivior PLC has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 241.73% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDV. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

