Oaktree Capital Management LP Sells 99,076 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Oaktree Capital Management LP cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,076 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises approximately 0.8% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Yum China worth $42,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $243,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,722,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 4,176.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,576,000 after buying an additional 3,505,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 399.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,727,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,556,000 after buying an additional 2,980,589 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,865,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,494 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. The trade was a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

