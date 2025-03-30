Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 47,909 Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Mesoblast comprises 1.6% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mesoblast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Mesoblast Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of MESO opened at $12.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mesoblast Limited has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Mesoblast Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

